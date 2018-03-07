Sakina Shabbir is a Representative of AMACSS who has partnered with the Underground to bring you this story

All about net neutrality.

First, what is this notion of net neutrality that has generated such a buzz? According to Merriam-Webster, net neutrality is, “The idea, principle, or requirement that Internet service providers (ISP) should or must treat all Internet data as the same regardless of its kind, source, or destination.”

The topic of net neutrality goes back to 1970s, when AT&T had monopolistic control over communications networks. As a matter of ideology, the firm believed in “one system”—namely, that it, and it alone, should control everything on, or attached to, the network. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) became interested in a new group of businesses that ran “over the top” of AT&T’s nationwide network. These were, at the time, newly formed companies which offered computer services “over” the network to businesses; in other words, they were providers of data processing services.

The FCC recognized the great potential in these services and the importance of what it called the “confluence of computer and communications technologies taking place.” In 1971, the commission declared the data-processing industry as “a major force in the American economy,” and predicted that “its importance to the economy will increase in both absolute and relative terms in the years ahead,” but it was also obvious that the new industry, as it ran on AT&T’s lines, was vulnerable to, and could be destroyed by, a monopolist. Hence, the commission laid down a few ground rules to help moderate the communication networks.

Around the same time, a group of legendary network engineers, including Vint Cerf, Robert Kahn, Jon Postel, and many others, was collectively designing the main operating protocols of the internet. The internet, as its name suggested, was an “inter-network” or a “network of networks,” designed to join a diverse array of computer networks together to be used for just about anything. The goal of the internet was to connect any network and support any application— hence, to be a “neutral” network, which meant that the “ends,” or the users of the network, would decide what the network was for, rather than the network operator.

This new design philosophy stood in sharp contrast to AT&T’s philosophy at the time, which emphasized a centrally-organized network specialized for specific purposes that was, unsurprisingly, good for AT&T, but gave little room to start-ups. The end-to-end design principle, in contrast, favored outsiders and start-ups, who were also “users” of the network and could innovate without the permission of the network owner.

The current net neutrality debate took shape during the early broadband era, beginning around 2000. During the 1990s, most people reached the internet using dial-up services like AOL and other small Internet Service Providers (ISPs), which relied on the underlying telephone network and the protections of those 1970 rules. However, as technological advancements were made in the late 1990s, and phone and cable companies began deploying broadband networks using high-speed (for the time) DSL and cable-broadband technologies, the questions first addressed in the 1970s reasserted themselves in new forms: how would the owners of “the pipes”—the wires that constitute the physical network—treat the applications that ran over those wires?

By the early 2000s, there were signs that the cable and phone companies intended to use their control of the physical architecture in restrictive ways. Carriers like Comcast were among the firms that blocked VPNs, while AT&T offered terms of service that tried to block users from using a variety of applications, including gaming applications. This, along with other events, lead to the coining of the term ‘net neutrality’ by Tim Wu, a lawyer known for popularizing the concept of neutral net.

On February 8, 2004, FCC introduced the “Four Internet Freedoms”, which declared that the users of the internet have freedom to access content, freedom to use applications, freedom to attach personal devices, and freedom to obtain service plan information. Since then, governments have refined the laws of net neutrality.

With President Trump’s appointment of Ajit Pai as the new FCC Chair, the FCC released a plan to revoke previous laws that supported a full transparency regime. In other words, the FCC gave up any role in policing how the telephone and cable carriers treat traffic on their networks. Many have protested the FCC’s repeal with petitions and social media outrage. One tweet that caught my eye said, “Let me explain #NetNeutrality: if FCC dismantles it & you get internet from Verizon, they may force you to use YAHOO as your search engine (because they own it) & make you PAY to use GOOGLE. Would you like that?”

With the repeal of net neutrality, companies like AT&T, Verizon, and other ISPs have unlimited control over the usage of internet. They monitor and control what we see and what we do online. Our students, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and working families can no longer rely on open Internet to level the playing field.

University of Toronto students have thoughtful insights on this issue. David Zijian Zhao, a student at UTSC, believes “that net neutrality is necessary to maintain an ecosystem for fair play and development in the digital era. [However], the method by which it is being achieved is not the preferred one. Rather than enforcing net neutrality on private ISPs that have the responsibility to build and maintain their own private infrastructure, the industry should be reorganized as a utility or nationalized. Given the large costs associated with the buildup of infrastructure, as well as the ubiquity of the need for it, the government is in a better position to ensure that it is built even in economically unfavorable areas and without redundancies. Even from a conservative viewpoint, where the government is responsible only for ensuring a platform of rules and contracts and ensure equity amongst players, access to internet is as crucial to the development of any modern industry as roads are.”

In the end, it’s not clear if the FCC made a wise choice in revoking the law. In the public’s opinion, they have not. The government’s opinion has yet to be voted upon. Pai’s proposal isn’t merely tinkering with some of the rules imposed by the Obama administration but, rather, is eliminating the FCC oversight in place for decades. He is, in fact, coming close to eliminating the agency as a relevant institution.

By law, The Supreme Court requires that an agency demonstrate its action was not “arbitrary” or “capricious”; it must “examine the relevant data and articulate a satisfactory explanation for its action,” and when it changes course dramatically, as the FCC has, the agency must explain why it “now reject[s] the considerations that led it to adopt that initial policy.” In other words, given how long the rules have been in place, and how many firms and people have relied on them, what has changed to justify revoking the rules, and what evidence backs that decision?

The commission has argued that getting rid of the net neutrality rules is justified by encouraging investment in broadband infrastructure that was, according to Pai, disincentivized by Wheeler’s rules. Even if that is true—a matter heavily disputed—it does not speak to the broader issue: the elimination of protections that have been around since 2005 (arguably since 1970) and which have driven billions, if not trillions, of dollars in both investment and development of new markets, like streaming video. Do the main broadband firms, like AT&T and Comcast, still have the incentive and the means to block and throttle traffic to damage their rivals or raise prices? If they do, and if little has really changed, the proposal likely won’t survive scrutiny in federal court.