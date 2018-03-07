Rating: 4.5/5

If Skyrim and The Witcher 3 had a baby, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Origins would be it; and, if I may be so bold, I believe Origins is bound to achieve the same legacy as those two legends. The first thing to note is that Origins has significantly strayed away from its roots; it does not play like an Assassin’s Creed game at all. Instead, Origins has taken a more open-world, do-anything-you-want approach, which, I think, is perfect for the game’s breathtaking Ancient Egyptian setting. From exploring vast deserts to robbing visiting little mudbrick houses, Origins offers so many activities that it is impossible to go through them all in one playthrough. Ride a horse (or camel!) through Alexandrian streets, climb the pyramids, or raid some tombs for valuable treasure – Origins is a game that has something for everyone.

Origins lets the player step into the world as Bayek of Siwa, a Medjay (the Pharaoh’s protector in Ancient Egyptian times) who encounters a tragedy that sets him off on a mission to kill his wrongdoers. Bayek is a three-dimensional and lifelike character with whom the player can easily sympathize. Out of all the Assassin’s Creed protagonists, Bayek is arguably the most human of them all – and this is coming from a die-hard Ezio fan. He is not afraid to show grief, exert anger, and even laugh (ahem, Altaïr). In other words, Bayek is not a cool-mysterious-stoic-wannabee; he is a living, breathing character the player would want to be friends with.

It is not just Bayek who exceeds in characterization; the non-player characters (NPCs) also feel alive. They have their own routines like sleeping, eating, and hiding from the rain. Couple that with the game’s beautiful setting, a massive map, and the huge amount of effort in detailing each speck of sand. Playing the game, I often found myself lost in time. Everything felt so real, which brings me to one of the game’s biggest changes: a realistic combat system.

While the previous Assassin’s Creed games also offered stunning settings, from Venice to New Orleans to Paris, their clunky combat system was lackluster and has always killed immersion. With Origins’ shift to a hit box and hack-and-slash combat system, the game feels more physical and fluid. Frankly, it is one of the best changes Ubisoft has made to the series.

With all its excellent points, is Origins a must-buy? It depends, and here comes the sad news: Origins, true to Ubisoft’s nature, contains microtransactions. Though the game does a good job of not shoving microtransaction offers to the player’s face every five seconds, the fact that this already-costly game is making its players pay for extra content (mostly cosmetics and weapons) is a bit much.

Another thing is that the game can get too easy; I finished the game in as little as 30 hours. I think what contributed to this was Bayek’s eagle, Senu, who can detect hidden quest items and tag them for Bayek to spot. While cute, Senu makes assassinating and treasure hunting so easy that I advise avoiding the temptation to use her too much.

All in all, Origins is a huge step up from the previous games in the series. It is a solid game that, with its rich and detailed world, can be replayed mostly for world and side quest exploration. If you do not mind unobtrusive microtransactions and a lower difficulty level, pick this game up and have fun discovering Ancient Egypt.