Last thing I remember

We were under the stars,

Now when I wake

I wonder where you are.

I was a mountain,

I used to be king

But I don’t feel like it

Or really, anything.

Except maybe drifting,

Slowly slipping astray.

A sense of something missing

That won’t go away.

I hear your name like faint whispers,

Like yesterday’s news.

Time has worn down my soul

But my feet won’t refuse.

When I awoke

Everything changed with the leaves.

I was helpless to stop the falling

So I lay there in defeat.

I’m sure the universe is infinite,

Full of possibilities and options

But ever since I lost you

I’ve felt trapped and boxed in.

I’ve chased after you

Like a dog does his tail

And all I’ve learned is that

Love doesn’t always prevail.

I’ve screamed questions at the sky

Desperate for an answer.

Love isn’t always the cure,

Sometimes it’s the cancer.