How full we become at autumn’s end

our red, yellow and orange nature,

give no hint to what we will become

how we will fall to the ground

dry up and blow away

snow will take its place on barren branches

turning our trees to colder heavens

nothing remaining of the brilliance they once held

but save your tears for weaker creatures

because when the swell of the sun peaks again

and the dark days are over

buds of our legacy uncovered by melting snow

will grow and wait for autumn’s end