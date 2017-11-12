It is 7 AM on a Sunday. The steps outside of University of Toronto’s Convocation Hall are crowded with a line that began forming hours before the event, some attendees having arrived as early as 5 AM. On October 29th, United States Senator Bernie Sanders visited U of T to discuss the state of healthcare in the United States. The event, titled “What the U.S. can learn from Canadian healthcare”, tied into Sander’s current political crusade and aspirations for the future of the Democratic Party.

Despite failing to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, Sanders has made efforts to maintain his grassroots campaign while continuing to fight for progressive values. His defense of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act is one part of this movement, with Sanders previously declaring his commitment to ensure that roughly 20 million Americans do not lose their healthcare. However, his most prominent interest is his ‘Medicare For All’ bill. The senator’s website touts the proposed healthcare reform bill as “comprehensive, universal healthcare in a cost effective way” through a single-payer approach. Sanders describes this healthcare plan as more progressive than Canada’s since it also provides dental and eye care coverage.

Sander’s talk drew a large crowd, numbering well over 1000. Familiar faces included Meric Gertler, President of the University of Toronto; Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario; and Jagmeet Singh, the newly elected leader of the NDP.

Wynne, who was responsible for initial remarks, began with a promotion and defense of the policies of her provincial government

Sanders explained during his keynote address that the United States is the only highly industrialized state with no comprehensive universal healthcare plan. He emphasized the ethical and economical necessity of implementing such a plan and also called into question the Republican Party’s motives, alluding to the powerful vested interests of the wealthy one per cent.

Dr. Danielle Martin of Women’s College Hospital also took part in an onstage discussion on what the U.S. can learn from Canada’s single-payer healthcare system. Martin, an ally of Sanders’ healthcare reform campaign, previously presented a defense of the Canadian healthcare system before a partisan US Senate committee.

The audience was highly receptive and explosive throughout the event with the enraptured crowd conjuring images of the Bernie Sanders rallies held during his campaign, especially during his keynote address on ‘Medicare For All’.

Yusuf Bulbulia, a political science student, was especially impressed by the speech, calling it remarkable. However, he brings up an issue with the target audience of the speech: “He addresses an audience which is very ideologically aligned with him – particularly on health care. Nonetheless, he gave insights into what’s leading the collapse in American democracy – primarily the special interests and the Koch brothers.”

Bubulia’s insights are apt with regards to Sanders’ anti-elite populist rhetoric. Whether Sanders’ struggle for universal healthcare in the United States will be fulfilled is uncertain. What is certain however is that the Senator from Vermont won’t back down without a fight.