DEK: Check out the most popular memes of 2017!

As another year comes to a close, I think we can all agree it’s been a wild ride. From Donald

Trump’s Inauguration to the release of Stranger Things Season 2, from procrastinating to the constant cycle of all-nighters and crying, we are one step closer to being able to make vision jokes in 2020 (since perfect vision is 20/20). Through the ups and downs, one thing has been consistent in our lives: memes. According to Urban Dictionary, a meme is an image, video, or set of text that becomes popular and spreads rapidly via the internet, but it is not just a word, it’s a lifestyle. Countless articles discussing “Millennial Humour,” have defined it as the “embodiment of self-depreciation.” This sarcastic nature has formed in a time of political upheaval, diverse social movements, and a weird sense of self-acceptance–but really, the best way to understand what memes are all about is to see some for yourself. For those who are familiar with 9GAG, Reddit, Tumblr shit posts, and Twitter threads, sit back and enjoy this trip down memory lane.

In January, the United States presidential inauguration took place. For ma

ny, the most memorable moments came from exchanges between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama. Twitter users had fun with their first encounter after Melania gifted what is assumed to be a Tiffany box to Michelle. Below are some of the best reactions:

Michelle’s delight shone through during the group photograph as well, with creative individuals taking pleasure in captioning the magical moment:



February brought us the blinking guy, aka a gif we never knew could accurately summarize so many aspects of our lives.

‘Salt Bae’ is the man we did not deserve, but he is the one we needed. The meme is derived from a viral video in which Turkish chef, Nusret Gökçe, sprinkled salt on a carved steak in the most fabulous fashion.

It would not be possible to make this list without mentioning the viral teen who coined the phrase, “Cash me ousside how bow dat” — Danielle Bregoli. She rose to fame after appearing on Dr. Phil as, millennials found her disregard for socially acceptable behavior to be oddly charismatic.

May saw the rise of the fidget spinner and the breakout track that helped Jake Paul set the internet on fire: It’s Everyday Bro.

The biggest hit to all of us in June was the crumbling of our childhood right before our eyes: Drake and Josh’s wedding beef, with Josh not inviting Drake to his wedding, while the latter boldly commented on the betrayal.

July was blessed with the visit from the dancing hotdog, whose first appearance was on the popular app, Snapchat. It soon became a hot commodity amongst Instagram and Reddit meme creators:

The distracted boyfriend meme hit close to home in August:



October is a spooky month filled with spooky things: the famous IT sewer scene was not one of them.



The November breeze carried with it the sweet scent of Pumpkin Spice Lattes and the return of Stranger Thing

It was truly an honour to browse the depths of the internet for this article’s content. These memes serve as time stamps of major events that resonated with our generation, in addition to acting as glimpse into the nihilistic undertone of millennial humour. With that said, I hope you enjoyed/understood some of the memes. An interesting underlying philosophy behind memes that I think is worth exploring can be found in The Washington Post article titled, “Why is millennial humour so weird?” Feel free to check that out if you are curious, it is a great read!

Links to articles on millennial humour: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/millennial-humour-1.4041974

https://medium.com/@meganhoins/neo-dadaism-absurdist-humor-and-the-millennial- generation-f27a39bcf321

https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/why-is-millennial-humor-so-weird/

2017/08/11/64af9cae-7dd5-11e7-83c7-5bd5460f0d7e_story.html?utm_term=.eab87eb9f955

https://www.inc.com/marla-tabaka/why-understanding-millennial-humor-is-well-worth-every- leaders-time.html

https://www.theodysseyonline.com/we-laugh-to-keep-from-crying https://comicsverse.com/absurdism-millennial-love-affair/ https://news.avclub.com/read-thismillennial-humor-is-weird-as-hell-1798265013 https://www.ranker.com/list/jokes-and-memesabout-millennials/mel-judson https://www.manrepeller.com/2017/08/ironic-millennial-humor.html

Tweet Sources:

https://twitter.com/eskbl/status/828137274592235520 https://twitter.com/Yahiam_/status/831307991945199618 https://twitter.com/Josephmorgan96/status/832025326406529025 https://twitter.com/iTrap4TheHokage/status/832730152010383364 https://twitter.com/kitttenqueen/status/832821334161780736

http://www.clevver.com/white-guy-blinking-gif-memes-funny-pictures/