If you want to make a worldwide impact, start by making an impact in your community. Engaging a community is harder than it seems; it requires hard work, dedication, and, above all, teamwork.

A hard working team is needed in order to move your ideas forward and create spaces and events that engage people while helping them acquire a better perspective..

In the past few decades, student engagement has declined in educational institutions all over the world. Some say it is due to technology, with people slowly retreating into a small bubbles, making it hard to create groups who share the same ideas. Other experts suggest that, in some cases, there is a lack of support from the educational institution. Most clubs and engagement initiatives from students end up unsuccessful due to a lack of funding and space. However, we have seen cases where the engagement opportunities are endless, and the challenge is in getting fellow students to join the events and go to the activities other students are facilitating.

UTSC has more than 140 student-run clubs and associations that cater to a wide variety of associations and interests. Last month, the International Development Studies Student Association (IDSSA) took the lead with Global Gossips, a bi-monthly event that is intended to facilitate a space for conversations about contemporary global issues that the media doesn’t necessarily share. Additionally, the Students of English Literature and Film (SELF) organize studying sessions as well as conferences and panels, and there is even an Ornithology club for birds and Nature lovers. The issue is not that there aren’t enough options at students’ disposal, but that they are not participating when the opportunities arise.

Actively contributing to the community should be mandatory for students. Facilitating activities is just one step to promote engagement. Students should push themselves outside of their comfort zones and get involved: it is your responsibility to be informed and know what’s going on in your university; it is your responsibility to acquire knowledge from different sources; and it is your responsibility to engage in your community in order to learn and develop the skills you require to impact people in the global spectrum.

Support clubs and associations by going to the events they host. Find them online and stay updated on what’s new. These opportunities are meant to help you gain skills, build your network, and have fun while making friends and getting involved.