According to Google Trends data, the term ‘Elsagate’ was originally coined by a Reddit user in July. Since then, the phenomenon has come into public awareness. It refers to the controversy around the appearance of bizarre YouTube videos with inappropriate content targeted towards children. The video thumbnails and titles often contain knockoffs of popular characters such as Elsa, Spiderman, Mickey Mouse, and Peppa Pig. The videos feature the fictional characters children have grown to love and trust carrying out violent or sexual acts.

The most prominent of these videos are ones with Elsa and Spiderman – Elsa is pregnant in a vast number of them. “Elsa” and “Spiderman” are usually people in cheap Halloween costumes or poorly animated characters; as is the case with almost all Elsagate videos. Videos that have titles like “Masha Cartoon for Kids – Elsa’s DRESS MISSING vs Spiderman | Superhero Funny Pranks Animation,” which features Spiderman holding Elsa’s dress while she is seen naked garner tens of thousands of views. “Spiderman Watching Under Anna’s Skirt!” is self-explanatory. “Spiderman is a BAD BOY vs Frozen Elsa W/ Joker Doctor Anna – Superhero Videos In Real Life” showcases Spiderman finding an AK47 Rifle and accidentally shooting Elsa dead. A simple search of “elsa and spiderman” on YouTube will present you with hundreds of similar results.





Content creators take ideas that intrigue or stir strong emotions in children such as going to the dentist, pregnancy, pooping, and sexual/violent situations to create and market videos to kids, making easy money off of it through YouTube views. The videos are titled and categorized in a way that makes it effortless for children to find. Some channels had tens of millions of views and subscribers before they were flagged and reported.

Aside from being absolutely inappropriate for any age group, Elsagate videos have stirred the waters of conspiracy theorists. The user who started the r/Elsagate movement wrote, “Elsagate is a conspiracy in the works, being hosted on YouTube.” Members of the Elsagate subreddit are under the impression that the videos go beyond a simple cash grab, entertaining theories like mind control and behaviour modification. One member states they are aware of the lack of evidence but suggest that similar videos have “been used by governments for torture and brainwashing.” Another member commented on the connection of colour patterns in videos, saying that teaching kids to associate colours with various practices is a common cult abuse method. Most theories are far-fetched and usually dismissed, but could there be some hidden messages in these disturbing videos?

This movement has also served as a wake-up call for YouTube, drawing attention to the flaws of its search results algorithm, monitoring of content, and overall trustworthiness. One article by The Week asks the important question, “Does Elsagate Prove YouTube is too big to control?” It points out that “Youtube is ‘absolutely flooded with extremely violent, inappropriate, sexual suggestive videos targeted at children.” The article further explains that the content on the platform’s kid’s app is not curated or pre-screened by humans, but rather by an automatically generated playlist based on “shared keywords or similar audiences.” YouTube algorithms are dissected, analyzed, and used to content creators’ advantages. As a result, traumatizing videos are presented in the “Suggested Videos” section to children by the platform’s algorithms.

One of the first videos to pop up after searching “elsa and jack frost”; a popular coupling after the release of Frozen



Elsagate has been gaining recognition since its conception, with parents on Reddit sharing their encounters with the grotesque content, but it really became mainstream with the publication of articles by The New York Times, artist James Bridle, and Forbes. As a result of this growing awareness, advertisers, including major companies such as Mars Inc. and Adidas, have responded by pulling ads from YouTube. Many popular channels and videos have already been removed. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki also recently announced that they would increase the number of moderators to 10,000 to mitigate inappropriate content.

However, even the videos that cannot be deemed inappropriate are straight-up creepy. One apparently features Elsa and Anna visiting Chelsea and Barbie for a tea party. The video is 17 minutes in length and seems to capture a child playing with her dolls/tea sets. Having worked with children extensively, I would not endorse these videos and not just because something feels off. Children are extremely impressionable; setting aside the fact that Chelsea “picked up” Anna’s slipper intending to keep it (not something kids should mimic), the chances of kids carrying out the same situation when playing pretend with their toys is very high. This deprives children of the opportunity to use their own imagination and dream up scenarios – one of the basic essences of being a child.

It is no mystery that the internet can be a dark and sinister place, but the fact that its grim touch now has the ability to easily reach children is truly terrifying. Although there has not been scientific research conducted on the psychological impact of Elsagate on children, it is not hard to imagine the damage it can leave on a child’s character development.

