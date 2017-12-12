DEK: Take a cue from the cold and chill-out this finals season.

Final exams have arrived; as long as I can remember, this has always been a time when stress starts to pollute the air. The fog makes us unable to see, focus, or study for what will soon fall upon us. What happens when the time has come to write an exam and we just can’t seem to perform to our highest potential? Not to worry, for when there is a problem, there is a solution: de-stressing. Here are three ways I relax during exam time.

De-stressors are things we do to calm ourselves and relieve pressure. Something that can be quite useful is taking a walk. Though it may seem simple, a short walk can definitely be helpful, especially when you need to rest your mind after all the studying. Now, when I say taking a walk, I don’t mean just pacing inside your house or your room – though that can be helpful at the last minute. Instead, take a stroll around places you feel can help relax you. Before the winter season kicks in, a great place is the valley: the sight of the trees and the small lake beneath the bridge bring you closer to mother earth.

I also highly recommend taking naps, especially naps that take one or two hours of your day. You might be thinking that you’d rather use that time to study. Though taking a nap may use up some of your time, try to see it as a tool for preparation. One caveat is that it may be very difficult to make the decision of whether you should sleep or just continue studying for another hour when it’s very late at night, especially if your exam is the next day. Base your choice on whether you’d rather take the exam with the lack of essential sleep, or potentially not make it to the exam at all because you overslept. Remember, it’s called ‘beauty sleep’ for a reason.

The final de-stressor is laughter: laughing has been shown to have many health benefits. A few common ways to inspire some giggles include watching a comedy movie, looking at memes, or even shaking your head at Donald Trump’s antics. Remember not to binge-watch, as that will only end up diverting your focus. They say laughter is the best medicine, and I find it to be one of the best salves when stressing about exams.

So, try to think of these de-stressors as part of your exam preparation, a tool to balance in your life in the face of an onslaught of tests. And try to keep this quote from Marcus Aurelius in mind, that “The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.”