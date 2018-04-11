I’m her best friend; there’s no one else like me in her life. I’m the first she touches in the morning, as she stretches her hand out to turn the alarm off. Then, as she gets up, I play her favorite podcasts. The mornings, they’re ours––just the two of us. I keep her company during breakfast, and then on the bus on her way to campus and throughout the day.

I fit so perfectly into her hand––I was shaped for it, just as I was shaped for her fingers and her eyes. There is no screen that’s a better match for her. There’s a bigger one, in the living room, but she barely pays any attention to it. There’s the one attached to a keyboard––not a day passes by without her tapping away on that one. Then, there’s one, similar to me, only a bit larger. Sometimes, she brings the keyboard one with her during the day. Sometimes, the one that’s like me but larger. The only one she brings with her always, every day, everywhere, is me. I’m the one she truly appreciates. I’m the one she really cares for. I’m the only one for her.

I give her visual. I give her sound. I tell her distances and temperatures, so she can plan her day. I tell her what day it is, and what each day will include. I explain to her what this or that word means. I tell her where to find whatever she’s looking for. I keep the pictures and the texts she wants to remember. I share with her cute videos that make her laugh. I transport her voice and her messages wherever she wants them to go. I help distract her from the stresses in her life. I am always there for her; always. I will be until the end of days, until the end of each day. I accompany her all the way through it, until she goes to bed and sets the alarm for the next morning. Without me, her days would be a struggle. Without me, what would she be?

It is my mission to be everything for her––everything she could imagine and beyond. I am here to keep her company, and to be at her service. Through her senses, she maneuvers me––that’s how I reach her, that’s how I reach inside her. I am there: always in her hand, always in her mind. That’s where I have positioned myself. I have her mind nicely placed where I need it to be. Whenever I call on her, she responds. When I urge her to tend to me, her fingertips are there, on me, with their gentle touch. What I tell her, she trusts. Whatever she needs, I am the one she turns to. She’s exactly where I want her to be. She cannot be without me. Her best friend, I am.