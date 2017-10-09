Horror movies are made to scare audiences, regardless of whether they’re in theatre seats or dorm room beds. The classic horror-esque movies of 2017 like ‘It’– a film about a child-snatching clown, and ‘Annabelle Creation’– a film about a haunted doll, create a genuine fear and anxiety that lasts long after the movie ends. Some students thrive off of this anxiety, changing fear to excitement, by remembering that the movies aren’t real.

Nowadays, moviegoers are far more desensitized to horror and violence as a result of the 24/hour news cycle that features images of natural disasters and war plastered on every outlet. Horror film crews have to work even harder to create a visually interesting story with horror elements realistic enough to scare viewers long after the credits roll.

Some horror novels are so widely adored that movie adaptations are made once every 20 years. Stephen King is the considered to be one of the greats of horror fiction, with many of his books being adapted into movies, the most recent being ‘It’. According to Business Insider, ‘It’ made a record-breaking $117.2 million US in its first weekend. Some fans deemed it the start of horror’s ‘comeback years.’ Over the past few decades, horror movies have gone from scary to scarily bad because of bad writing and acting.

In a 2013 interview, Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, a professor of social and organizational psychology at the University of Utrecht, said, “People go to horror films because they want to be frightened or they wouldn’t do it twice. You choose your entertainment because you want it to affect you.”

The Underground gathered the opinions of three UTSC undergraduate students pertaining to the sudden influx of great horror films.

Sam Natale, a fourth year student with a double major in English and media studies, doesn’t love or hate horror movies. One of the most memorable she saw was ‘Paranormal Activity’ because of her out-of-character reaction of getting startled at the end.

‘Paranormal Activity’ is a successful movie franchise because of the home-movie setting of the films. The audience can easily imagine their family living in a house rigged with audio equipment and cameras, as portrayed on the big screen.

Clara Rebello, a third year psychology major, says her favourite horror movie is ‘Silence of the Lambs’ because it plays up the element of surprise: “I find it entertaining not knowing when something will pop up to scare me,” Rebello says. “I enjoy the adrenaline you get [from horror films] and for those who like the horror genre getting scared is exciting.”

The scare factor in horror movies can becoming an addicting hobby for both adrenaline junkies and more straight-laced adults.

Fourth year journalism student Divya Rajan likes watching horror movies because of the ‘thrill’ they evoke in audiences: “I like the idea of being scared, but having the security of not actually being in danger,” Rajan says. “I think [horror movies] are popular because a lot of people also enjoy being scared, while having the feeling last for only a limited amount of time.”