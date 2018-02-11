Wouldn’t it be wonderful to watch the latest episode of a much-loved series without any buffering, or to be on the subway talking to your business partner and planning the next big project over a simple voice call? Well, good news: the technology that can support our rapidly increasing demands has arrived, and it’s called Li-Fi.

Li-Fi, short for ‘Light Fidelity’, is cellular wireless networking reusing lights; specifically, light emitting diodes (LEDs) are used as visible light transmitters. Li-Fi provides a completely new layer of wireless connectivity within existing heterogeneous radio frequency wireless networks. It supports multi-user access and enables roaming. Li-Fi is, therefore, a truly mobile system. The emerging technology is being developed by Professor Harold Haas at the University of Edinburgh. Back in 2011, Professor Haas demonstrated, for the first time, that, by flickering the light from a single LED, he could transmit far more data than a cellular tower.

The technology uses Visible Light Communication, a medium that uses visible light between 400 and 800 terahertz. It works basically like an incredibly advanced form of Morse code – just like switching a torch on and off according to a certain pattern can relay a secret message, flicking an LED on and off at extreme speeds can be used to write and transmit things in binary code. While you might be worried about all that flickering in an office environment driving you crazy, don’t worry – we’re talking LEDs that can be switched on and off at speeds imperceptible to the naked eye. Li-Fi could transmit up to 100 gigabits per second and possibly even more; recent news reports that LiFi is 100 times faster than Wi-Fi, with scientists achieving speeds of 224 gigabits per second in the lab using Li-Fi back in 2015.

The potential for this technology to change everything about the way we use the Internet is huge. Scientists have taken Li-Fi out of the lab, trialing it in office and industrial environments in Tallinn, Estonia, reporting that they can achieve data transmission at 1 GB per second. Think back to that lab-based record of 224 gigabits per second – that’s 18 movies of 1.5 GB each being downloaded every single second. It is more resilient than you think: since light cannot pass through walls, Li-Fi internet is available to only a room full of people, making Li-Fi a whole lot more secure. However, this also limits the signal range of internet, increasing the installation costs.

This all sounds cool, right? However, there are barriers that hold Li-Fi from reaching its full potential: since Li-Fi uses light to transfer data, this limits the locations and situations in which LiFi can be used. Another factor that works against Li-Fi is that another source of light, for example the Sun, may interfere with the signals beings transmitted by our LED sources, resulting in interrupted signals.

Li-Fi will probably not completely replace Wi-Fi in the coming decades: the two technologies could be used together to achieve more efficient and secure networks. Our homes, offices, and industry buildings have already been fitted with infrastructure to provide Wi-Fi, and ripping all of this out to replace it with Li-Fi technology isn’t particularly feasible, so the idea is to retrofit the devices we have right now to work with Li-Fi technology. “All we need to do is fit a small microchip to every potential illumination device and this would then combine two basic functionalities: illumination and wireless data transmission,” Haas said in his TED talk in 2011. “In the future we will not only have 14 billion light bulbs, we may have 14 billion Li-Fi deployed worldwide for a cleaner, greener, and even brighter future.”