As millennials, we are often taught that the more you suffer, the more adult you’ve become. Something must always be occupying our time and minds–like the crushing realization that there’s a million things we’re avoiding.

It is widely accepted that adulthood equals misery, and if we’re in too good of a mood, then we must not have enough responsibility. This sentiment makes it possible to stand in line at the grocery store, look at your fellow millennial, and think, “That hopelessness in your eyes? Same.” The less we enjoy the things we have to do–cleaning, assignments, and getting through the day in general–the more mature we must be.

This is why we desperately need more awareness about mental health issues, especially because one-in-four Canadians will experience one in their lifetime, a statistic that is even higher for university students. For many students already dealing with depression or anxiety issues, the added stress of university life can exacerbate the symptoms, potentially causing students to miss class and fall even further behind.

Kit Hornby, a fourth-year English major, says that there’s still a stigma surrounding the topic of mental health: “People are just like, ‘You look fine. It’s good’. Mental health isn’t visible and there’s no education about it.” Hornby deals with the symptoms of her ADHD, anxiety, and OCD on a daily basis, often making it difficult to concentrate during lectures.

Stigma is very real for people living with mental health issues: people can lose their jobs for taking time off to adjust to new medications or to receive life-saving treatment. When mental health issues go untreated, the symptoms don’t go away: they get worse.

Here at UTSC, the Health and Wellness centre makes it fairly easy to see a counsellor or psychiatrist compared to the sometimes year-long wait lists at hospitals. Students can book an appointment with a counsellor or psychiatrist in less than a month. The staff is trained in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), which aims to give students the tools to cope with strong emotions and feelings.

Dr. Jessica Dere, Assistant Professor of psychology at UTSC, regularly discusses the concept of stigma with her psychology students and understands why some people are still afraid when they hear the words ‘mental health’: “They may hear mental illness and think of schizophrenia or something more severe,” Dere says. “To see that it might be something like depression which is a lot more common, to help address some of that potential stigma and concern that it’s sort of the idea that it’s only for people who are really, really sick or ‘crazy.’”

Mental Health Month is necessary to get people talking about their own mental health experiences, while giving others the courage to speak up for the first time without fear of judgement. By making students become more aware of their own mental health, they will do better in school and life.

