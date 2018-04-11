

My sister is not perfect: she can be bossy, moody, and throughout our childhood, she has even called me a “noob” for being a squishy paladin in a game called Ragnarok Online (where I was supposed to be a tank – a tough character). Yet, she still tolerated me. She still joined my dungeon crawling escapades, using her damage-per-second (an attack-oriented) character, who, for some reason, could also absorb more damage than my paladin. Perhaps that is why I appreciate her and look up to her so much – she tolerates me even when I am a mess.

She tolerates my driving even after I nearly killed us by almost crashing into a tree.

She tolerates my plushie obsession.

She tolerates my terrible number skills and has even helped me pass high school statistics.

Maybe, even more important than her patience is the fact that I’ve always been comfortable talking to her about anything. Our car rides and weekly outings consist of us talking about our insecurities, about life, about God. She would talk about her quarter-life crisis; I would talk about my dream of owning a backyard farm. She would support that, despite it being unconventional.

We support each other through hard times; we laugh together through good times. We are those people who stay in coffeehouses for hours on end, just studying and complaining about studying. We are those people who go grocery shopping together. We are those people who go to Pickle Barrel on a Tuesday at 12pm.

We are siblings who are lucky enough to go to the same university (at least, I think we are). Although she is a Finance major, who mostly attends classes far, far away in the Instructional Centre (IC) building, and I am a journalism student who mostly sits around the Humanities Wing, I am still lucky because she helped me dearly in adjusting to life at UTSC. She showed me where to get the best food on campus, she lent me her psychology textbook when I needed it, and she acted as a role model who always strives for 4.0s.

We may have our disagreements from time to time. We may have even shared embarrassing moments together, as to this day, she still laughs about that incident when I drank too much 1800 Coconut Tequila, only to end up vomiting in my sleep. Yet, she is still my sister and my best friend. My love for her greatly outweighs the times she gets on my nerves.

Now that she is graduating, she is beginning to fear for the future. I want to tell her not to worry because I know she can do it. She has been my mentor and role model all my life, and let me tell you, she is always on top of her game. While many people may hate having a sibling because they get bullied – and I did get bullied by my sister as a kid – my sister has also always been there for me. For that, I am so blessed that, in this lottery of life, out of all the sisters out there, my sister ended up being the sister I have now.