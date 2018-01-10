I haven’t been able to keep up with as many seasonal anime I used to, but the one series that I’ve been giving my heart and time to is “March Comes in Like a Lion.” The story follows Rei Kiriyama, a professional shogi player and second-year high school student, who aims to become the top shogi player in Japan. This may seem like a typical shounen plot, but it is far from it. The majority of the story focuses on his relationships with various characters and families, though it’s primarily centered on a family of 3 sisters and their grandparents who took him in when he was at his most vulnerable. It also features his “best friend” and rival Nikaidou, who wants to become a top player, his crazy toxic foster sister, everybody at the shogi hall he competes in, and many other minor characters along the way.

The show digs deep into Rei’s psychological state, with verbal descriptions of his thoughts and feelings accompanying every event at hand. It’s at moments like these where the audience can relate to him the most, with themes like loneliness, the pain of losing family, and the feeling of losing sight of what’s important being explored.

The show is directly adapted from a manga, with each episode divided into two happy or sad “chapters.” The first season aired last year, and the second season is airing right now, with each season clocking in at 22 episodes. For anyone looking for a heartwarming and heartbreaking watch, I highly recommend “March comes in like a Lion.”