I don’t think they’ll understand.
I don’t roll the dice or check my hand I have a plan.
Here, rip open my chest, take everything that’s left.
All I need is patience, slowly planning greatness.
One step at a time up the sandpaper I climb.
Realizing real lies, here lies my real life.
Thankfully I have it.
Yesterday I tried to kill myself.
Yesterday I tried to kill myself.
Thankfully I haven’t.
Here lies my real life, realizing real lies.
One step at a time up the sandpaper I climb.
Slowly planning greatness, all I need is patience.
Here rip open my chest, take everything that’s left.
I don’t roll the dice or check my hand I have a plan.
I don’t think they’ll understand.
Palindrome
I don’t think they’ll understand.
