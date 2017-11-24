I don’t think they’ll understand.

I don’t roll the dice or check my hand I have a plan.

Here, rip open my chest, take everything that’s left.

All I need is patience, slowly planning greatness.

One step at a time up the sandpaper I climb.

Realizing real lies, here lies my real life.

Thankfully I have it.

Yesterday I tried to kill myself.

Yesterday I tried to kill myself.

Thankfully I haven’t.

Here lies my real life, realizing real lies.

One step at a time up the sandpaper I climb.

Slowly planning greatness, all I need is patience.

Here rip open my chest, take everything that’s left.

I don’t roll the dice or check my hand I have a plan.

I don’t think they’ll understand.