

Dear AskUG,

I am a student in my fourth year at UTSC. My university experience has taught me to appreciate the moments that I spend having fun, and I want to make the most of them. Where in Toronto can I go to let loose and have a good time this Halloween? Are there any cool parties going on?

Sincerely,

Aspiring Party Animal

Dear Aspiring Party Animal,

Halloween always means cool parties because – let’s be honest – when else can weirdly-dressed people partying be socially acceptable? Also, living in a huge city like Toronto means that there’s so many cool parties going on. This year, Halloween falls on a Tuesday night; therefore, the majority of the parties and events will be happening the weekend prior to the date.

Here’s a few of the options that you can choose from:

Friday October 27:

1) Celebrate like a true Targaryen (or whoever you’d like) from Game of Thrones:

DRAGONSTONE HALLOWEEN PARTY

“The Iron Throne is still up for grabs, so gather your allies and don your finest furs because winter has come to the Dragonstone Hotel this Halloween. All of the Seven kingdoms are invited to West Queen Westeros for an epic final reunion. So, whether you’re a Stark, Lannister, or belong to some other house, or if you’re real shady like the Red Queen or Little Finger, our guards will still let you in.”

Location: Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen Street West

Featuring: The white walkers | Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons | Arya | Jon Snow | Joffrey’s not invited

Tickets: $30-$40, gladstonehotel.com

Information: gladstonehotel.com

2) For university/college students:

Join Toronto’s biggest Halloween Costume Party “HALLOWEEN FREAKSHOW” (19+ with I.D.)

Location: The Rockpile (5555 Dundas Street West, Toronto).

Featuring: Haunted Venue Décor | Costume Contests | Professional Photography and Videography | The city’s Top DJs & More | Hip Hop / House / Mash-ups / Top 40 / Dancehall.

Tickets: $10-$25,

Information: Text 647.283.0539 or clubzone.com/events/toronto-halloween-freakshow/

Saturday, October 28 :

3) Elegant Halloween



Feel truly elite by attending Toronto’s 3rd Annual Halloween Costume Ball inside Toronto’s Premiere Event Venue on CNE Grounds.

Location: 200 Princes’ Boulevard Toronto (Located inside the Queen Elizabeth Building)

Featuring:Ghoulish Sounds by Toronto’s Top DJ’s, who will be playing the best in: TOP 40 | HIPHOP | TRAP | EDM | R&B | REGGAE | HOUSE

Tickets: Early bird $20 at bit.ly/torontohalloween17

Information: Call/Text: 416.899.8860 | Email: [email protected]

4) Keep-going-keep-warm option: Club Crawl



“Start thinking of your Halloween costumes and board the 2017 Halloween Club Crawl. Join thousands of party goers as we club crawl to 3 of Toronto’s hottest venues downtown. Why party at 1 downtown location this Halloween when you can party at 3? Limited LIMO Buses Party bus tickets available.”

Location: various

Featuring:3 clubs | 3 bars | 1 ticket | 1 VIP wristband|limo buses party bus transportation between nightclubs | costume contests | no cover/no line with your wristbands

Tickets: $20 advance, $25 party bus, limited $30 limo bus tickets

Information: screamsfromhell.com or call/text 647.738.4565

However, if you’re looking to go out on Halloween night itself, you can check these out:

Tuesday October 31

5) House of Horrors 2017 @ Stadium



“The BIGGEST Halloween at Toronto’s Stadium Nightclub. The only venue in Toronto that offers a 3 story Halloween event. This 3 Story Haunted Fun House will be filled with ghosts, goblin’s music, and top DJ’s from around the world.”

Location: Stadium, 108 Peter St

Featuring: Cash and prizes for Best Costume | Halloween 2017’s biggest DJ Line Up

Tickets: $10, clubcrawlers.com/halloween

Information: clubcrawlers.com/Halloween

6) “FRIGHT NIGHT” @ Fiction Nightclub

Location: Fiction Nightclub (lower level), 180 Pearl Street

Featuring: door prizes | bottle specials | drink specials & more!

Tickets: $15 early bird | $25 general admission | $30+ @ door, 647.238.5784 or [email protected]

Information: eventbrite.ca

—

It is true that you have to appreciate moments that you spend having fun, and I hope that this Halloween, you’ll have the most fun you can get.

Yours truly,

Erza Applebaum

Got questions? Email [email protected]!