The annual celebration of romance is upon us. Depending on your relationship status and level of satisfaction with that status, you read the previous sentence with a specific tone of voice that left you with a specific feeling. That feeling might be butterflies in your stomach, thinking about your S.O., loneliness concealed by the “ugh” at the sight of PDA, or genuine relief of being single and not having to worry about meeting expectations. Whatever your reaction may be, here’s what not being cuffed during this time of year means and feels like to the students of UTSC.

Most agree that it is just an ordinary day. Aaheli Mukherjee in second-year Mental Health studies says, “it’s just like any other day; if you don’t leave the house, it’s not so bad, [but] if you go to places with couples in them, it’s hard.” Josh, a fourth-year Psychology major, keeps his cool saying, “Honestly, it doesn’t really affect me too much; it is just another day. I’m gonna concentrate on homework and other things, like every other day.”

Others seem to share slightly less positive outlooks. Second-year Mental Health student, Jessica complains, “I was working at Dimitri’s on Valentine’s Day, and there were all these couples, and I was sad. The whole restaurant was tables for two. It was just annoying and gross.” Danny Lee from first-year Management sympathizes, “I feel a little pity [for myself], I guess.”

Although negative feelings are sometimes inevitable around this holiday, especially if you’re single, it’s important to look at things from a different perspective. Aeheli says, “Relationships are a lot of time commitment. Take the time to yourself [and improve yourself]!” Josh agrees, “I don’t think [people should be bitter or sad]. People should just be content with themselves. For me, personally, being single is a good thing because you get to work on yourself. If you’re in a relationship, it consumes a lot of your time; you should better yourself [to make sure you’re ready] for a [potential] relationship.”

I have dated quite a few guys but none of their expiration dates extended into couple-y holidays such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day, or my birthday. I feel the slight bitter tingle of just how single I am during these occasions, but I never dwell on that because I share the same feelings as Josh. I do not have a S.O. but I did have awesome friends, relatively good health, and the ability to do what I love. Instead of what I do not have, I focus more on what I do, and that is more than enough for me. Once you realize all the things you’re blessed with, I hope you’ll start to love your life and yourself.

If you are single and feeling down, just know that you deserve nothing but the very best. Someone out there will be lucky to have you by their side, but before that person bumps into you in a coffee shop or super likes you on Tinder, the best you can do is to cherish the friends and family you do have and show them they are loved!