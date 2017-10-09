Halloween is considered by many to be a liberating holiday that allows us to express ourselves without judgment. However, there is a growing debate on whether it is truly liberating for women, who stereotypically wear more promiscuous costumes. For feminists, there are two sides to this issue: sexual empowerment versus sexual objectification.

For centuries, women have been told by society how to dress: a practice still exists in many places today. Many schools have a strict policy against girls wearing shorts, thus sexualizing bare legs at a young age. At some restaurants, waitresses have to adhere to sexist dress codes that require them to wear high heels and short skirts; in both cases, women’s bodies are heavily sexualized. Therefore, attaining sexual liberation is a milestone for many women and, as a result, their ability to freely express their sexuality should be celebrated.

Of course, the issue isn’t always this simple. On the surface, women who dress this way may seem to be making the decision uninfluenced by other factors. However, a consequence of living in a patriarchal society is the objectification of women, who can then feel pressured to dress scantily on Halloween.

We can see the extent of this problem by taking a hard look at the costume industry and their limited range of costumes for women. Just one Google Images search of “Halloween costumes for women” will show that hypersexualized costumes are the ones most available for sale. Women who are looking for more traditional outfits have to go the extra mile. It’s even more harmful to young girls who are further exposed to gender stereotypes once they notice the sexy nurse, teacher, firefighter, and police officer outfits across from the regular career costumes in the boys’ aisle.

That being said, we must credit adult women with the ability to reveal their bodies at their own discretion: women are capable of putting their own preferences before the pleasure of men. While this can coincide with some men’s perception of beauty, the point remains that men are not the focus in women’s decision-making processes when it comes to their fashion sense. It is also fine that women dress with the intent to impress men because they are the ones making that choice. Women choose the Halloween costume that they feel most confident in, whether it be a comfortable minion onesie, or a sexy Harley Quinn get-up.

Mehria Gulistani, a second-year UTSC student majoring in human biology and mental health, shares her opinion on the matter: “We can differentiate between empowerment and objectification by seeing who has the power.” She explains, “In the case of Halloween, women have all the power. Those who want to express their sexuality in a personally empowering way can do just that. Those who aren’t comfortable with it have the option to skip the sexy costumes and find something better suited to their personality.”

Whether women go for scary or sexy, Halloween should be the one night a year where they’re given a much-needed break from society’s expectations, slut-shaming included.