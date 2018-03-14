I will soon have completed my final semester at the University of Toronto Scarborough, and the campus has changed significantly during my brief period here. I am not referring to formal changes, but instead in terms of the social and political atmosphere that has come to permeate this institution, as well as universities in North America more generally.

During my first two years, I was actively involved in ‘social justice’ initiatives, be they in relation to the rights of Palestinians, showing ‘solidarity’ for unarmed Black people extra-judicially killed by police officers, or environmental advocacy. To this day, my positions on these particular issues have changed very little, however my perception of those who participate in the aforementioned, and other related, social justice efforts has changed completely. When I started off at UTSC, the tactics, rhetoric, and mentality – as well as the mentality of my fellow students engaging in this type of activism – was rooted in rational principles, reasonable demands, and genuine/well-informed outrage against societal injustices. I believe this type of activism is disappearing, and during my time at UTSC, especially during my latter years, this reasonable advocacy mutated into the spectre of irrational, impractical, and bitter identity politics.

Social justice campaigns, once rooted in respectable incentives, have been poisoned by the paralyzing, fundamentally irrational toxin that is identity politics. This identity politics has simplified reality for those who adopt this pernicious mentality. One no longer needs to understand the nuances and complexities of human existence. All analysis is truncated to the level of race, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, religious affiliation, or other arbitrary pre-determined physical and/or personal characteristics. This type of reductionism has arguably done more to destroy the collective psychology of younger generations than any other ideological traps perpetuated by centers of power, institutions of oppression, or systems of injustice.

Within the echo-chamber that is identity politics, arbitrary predetermined characteristics are used to render whole groups of people guilty, culpable, or evil. Conversely, arbitrary predetermined characteristics are also used to render whole groups of people infallible and beyond critique; with varying degrees of infallibility depending on which side of the spectrum of oppression they fall under and how deep a position they occupy within it. Categorical judgements can therefore be made through this arbitrary criterion if one finds their metaphysical recourse in the ‘radical’ epistemologies of ‘critical theory’ and identity politics.

The implications of such a worldview are self-evident. If you are white, a man, heterosexual, or hold other attributes that are common amongst the ‘dominant’ class of society, certain assumptions can be made about you in terms of how complicit you are in the evils of the world and what right you have to speak for yourself and express your own opinions. On the other hand, if you are a coloured person, a woman, non-cisgendered, or fall under other ‘non-traditional’ classifications, you automatically have the ethical high ground, all of the moral ammunition to attack those who may hold even slightly different viewpoints than you, and the self-righteousness to guarantee the intellectual self-destruction of social justice movements that were once founded in the noble objectives of justice and equality.

This is not to say that women are not subjected to inequality and different standards, that people of colour do not continue to suffer from prejudice or racism, or that ethnic, sexual, or other minorities do not face unique and unfair challenges in society. They indisputably do. The issue is that identity politics has shifted the means and motivations of these ‘activists’. A few examples should suffice for the lucky individuals who have not yet been exposed to the delusional narratives of the alt-left.

The former VP Equity of the Scarborough Campus Students Union, Yusra Khogali, made national headlines when she asserted that Justin Trudeau, on top of being a liar and a hypocrite, is a “white supremacist terrorist” at an anti-Islamophobia rally in Toronto in early 2017. This was after Trump had attempted to pass the first iteration of his ‘Muslim Ban’. Trudeau, in response to Trump’s executive order, had tweeted “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada”. Khogali was apparently speaking in defense of Muslims. As a Muslim, I completely disavow her machinations.

You do not have to agree with everything Trudeau stands for, but he is infinitely more reasonable and humane than Trump and many other leaders in the world. He is patently against the unfair demonization of Islam and the rapidly growing hatred of Muslims. It is a sign of a democratic society to relentlessly question and critique those in power; that must always be encouraged and is at the essence of producing a responsible citizenry. However, slandering them with ludicrous accusations such as the one levelled against Trudeau does little more for the accuser than exposing their own ignorance. We should be careful because Trudeau, for all his alleged faults, could easily be replaced with someone who holds little patience for the plight of ‘marginalized’ peoples. I am not naïve enough to believe that his policies are necessarily reflective of his words in any significant capacity, but rhetoric and discourse still matter. If you do not see the difference between a genuine “white supremacist terrorist” and Trudeau, you are a living tragedy.

This is scratching the surface. In a Facebook post that could almost be mistaken for satire, Khogali wrote:

Whiteness is not humxness

infact, white skin is sub-humxn

all phenotypes exist within the black family

and white ppl are a genetic defect of blackness

and

white ppl are recessive genetic defects. this is factual.

white ppl need white supremacy as a mechanism to protect

their survival as a people because all they can do is

produce themselves. black ppl simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if

we had the power to

Keep in mind that she has a large following and is at the head of BLM (Black Lives Matter) Toronto.

Bret Weinstein, a biology professor at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington State, who supported Occupy Wall Street and is a self-identified progressive, went viral for being vilified and condemned by students at his college in June 2017. He disagreed with a decision by certain student activists who wanted to racially segregate the campus for a day. It was demanded that “white students, staff and faculty will be invited to leave campus for the day’s activities,” and that students of colour needed this as they felt unwelcome on campus following the election of Donald Trump. Videos of the protests that ensued in response to Weinstein’s conscientious dissent are difficult to watch. They are filled with embarrassing, cringe-worthy categorical statements that denigrate white people. There were chants of “these racist teachers have got to go,” and “whiteness is the most violent system to ever breathe,” amongst many other things. Disagreeing with a racist policy does not make you a racist. You cannot just toss unsubstantiated accusations like that around and expect to maintain any semblance of credibility, be it against Trudeau, Weinstein, or tenured psychology U of T professors who, although initially moderate and reasonable, have been pushed to the fringe by the ‘alt-left’ and their antics.

These antics include melodramatic statements such as, “All men are trash/rapists,” or the notion that all white people today are responsible for historical crimes committed by their ancestors at some point in history. If you defend men, you are defending the patriarchy. If you defend white people, you are protecting the white supremacist super-structure. If you critique communism, you are in support of the capitalist mega-machine. In the discourse of identity politics, there are always abstractions within which to find recourse when you cannot prove your points through logical inquiry/exposition. There are set, predetermined answers and responses for everything. Identity politics makes the world simple and easy to understand. It becomes black-and-white (literally), like a Hollywood movie. Confirmation bias is everywhere; anything can be interpreted as offensive, racist, sexist, misogynistic, etc. You must always be careful so as not to engage in “micro-aggressions”, “mansplaining”, or displaying “white tears”.

There is an argument tossed around that it is impossible to be racist towards white people. This is because racism results from prejudice plus power. You can be prejudiced towards white people, but never racist. This exemplifies the infantile, idiotic logic of many on the alt-left. Many people believe this argument unquestioningly. If you can never be racist against white people, because racism is prejudice plus power, then does that negate the instances in which non-white people hold positions of relative power in society and exercise it in a manner that excludes or disempowers white people because of their race? Do all white people objectively benefit from the current world order? If so, should there not be any homeless white people or disenfranchised white working-class people? Many white people voted for Trump because they have been betrayed by the Liberal establishment for decades without end, be it under the Clintons or Obama – who were completely subservient to corporate power and passed policies that benefited the rich and harmed the poor. If you are willing to grant that there are instances in society in which a white person is put at a disadvantage, even by their fellow white people, because of their race, then this whole prejudice plus power argument falls apart. If you completely deny that such circumstances ever arise then that that speaks more to your own lack of understanding of how the world works than any grand trans-historical racial conspiracies. You can definitely be racist toward white people.

There is a term for people who engage in these types of pseudo-social justice initiatives, one that is popular on internet forums and amongst the alt-right/conservatives: ‘social justice warrior’ (SJW). It is one of the many tragedies of the left that social justice can, in the year 2018, be so easily ridiculed. Its reputation has been seriously tainted, perhaps permanently.

It should not need to be said, but those types of categorical judgements do not in any way reflect reality. It does not matter if these alt-leftists do not “literally” mean every white person or man, as many claim. Making categorical statements like that, then creating excuses when your fallacies are exposed, is a weak tool both intellectually and pragmatically. Here are two examples of altruistic human beings that pseudo/alt-leftists would have difficulty explaining.

Rachel Corrie was a 23-year old American peace activist who stood in front of an Israeli bulldozer in a nonviolent protest against the illegal Israeli demolition of a Palestinian home. She was run-over and killed. An American born white woman, in her moral indignation against Israeli occupation, war crimes, apartheid, colonization, and ethnic cleansing, travelled to a foreign land to defend a people that were not her own and was killed for it. Her family’s lawsuit failed, and the Israel Defense Forces were, unsurprisingly, not reprimanded in any way for her murder. Her family has yet to receive any semblance of justice for what happened to their daughter. She was born and raised in Olympia, Washington, and attended Evergreen State College. Had she still been alive and attending Evergreen State College today, she would have been asked to stay away from campus on the day of white exclusion.

Thomas Paine was an American revolutionary famous for his Enlightenment ideals and his influential pamphlet ‘Common Sense’. He was a dedicated abolitionist. Despite being a pivotal figure in the American revolution – and it is arguable that the revolution would have failed without Paine’s political and ethical works – he spent much of his life either being betrayed by his contemporaries or in prison. Paine was heavily critical of figures like George Washington for their defense of chattel slavery and their general moral hypocrisy. It is popularly speculated that Washington conspired with Maximilien Robespierre – the infamous hero of the French Revolution and eventual tyrant of the Reign of Terror – to imprison Paine during his time in France. He narrowly escaped execution for denouncing the tyranny of the Jacobins during the French post-revolutionary period. Paine’s moral convictions, be they against slavery or abuses of power by the rich and affluent in society, speak to his venerable character. He remained a champion of working class peoples his entire life. However, due to his radical nature in an increasingly conservative America, he become a pariah for speaking truth to power. The greatest American revolutionary to ever live, and one of the most influential figures of the Enlightenment, would go on to die “largely unforgotten, a pauper in New York City” (Hedges 2014). His funeral was attended by six people, two of whom were black.

The fact that examples need to be given to remind people that moral excellence is not unique to any particular race or gender points to the regression in the current discourse. This should be common sense.

Was there ever any doubt, when universities become the bastions of social justice activism, that the intentions of such students were sincere? That their outrage and indignation against the world as it is was legitimate and real, without ulterior motivations or childish inhibitions plaguing their activism? When George Bush Jr., in his lust for oil and imperial control of the Middle East, first become responsible for the deaths of a hundred-thousand innocent Iraqis through an illegal war, when African-Americans continued to be extra-judicially executed at the hands of cowardly police offers, when Palestinians continued to live under apartheid and ethnic cleansing, and when indigenous peoples continued to suffer from systematic injustices and a legacy of dispossession, would any semi-educated person with a decent moral upbringing have questioned the cause of social justice, so long as it remained grounded in reality? This transformation of social justice movements did not occur coincidentally or in a vacuum. There are philosophical assumptions at the root of ‘critical theories’ and identity politics, and they are important to understand.

The Philosophical Assumptions at the Core of Leftist Identity Politics and the Alt-Left

Critical theory is a philosophical approach that seeks to apply a critical lens in examinations/studies of society, culture, civilization, institutions and mechanisms of power, and so on. Spawning forth from critical theories, especially toward the end of the twentieth century, were more specific epistemologies (theories of knowledge) that sought to apply the critical theory framework through the filters of race, gender, ethnicity, or other persona-based qualities. It aims to be reflective and scrutinizing of existing societal ideologies, structural configurations, and general assumptions. It is based on deconstruction, especially on a discursive level. It is extremely valuable as a tool for understanding the context in which one lives, as well as the specific institutions that produce inequalities or injustices. No one can deny that these perspectives have great utility. Many of the founders of these epistemologies, such as Michel Foucault, Frantz Fanon, Edward Said, or Antonio Gramsci, are amongst the most penetrating and insightful thinkers in recent history. They were instrumental in spawning academic critiques that elucidated the suffering of much of the world at the hands of an industrialized, Western political elite throughout recent centuries and into the modern era. Unfortunately, the people that have inherited their philosophies over time are not even fractionally as reputable or intelligent. They have taken otherwise sound, practical societal critiques to their absurd extremes.

These radical ideologies were mixed into the cauldron of postmodernism and Marxism; the former being one of the most backward philosophies to ever gain legitimacy in intellectual circles, and the latter being possibly the most attractive metaphysical approach for young people still developing their view of the world.

Postmodernism is a complicated, comprehensive philosophical system that can be characterized by skepticism, subjectivism, relativism, a questioning of prevailing hegemonic assumptions and institutions in society, and a rejection of Enlightenment ideals such as reason. Ideology is seen as an instrument of power. Postmodernism is associated with movements such as post-structuralism and post-materialism. It posits that there are no objective knowledge claims and value hierarchies. Instead, everything is relative and socially constructed. All aspects of reality, even science itself, can be deconstructed to socially constructed phenomena specific to certain modes of thinking, lifestyles, societal norms, or individual perceptions of the world. There is no objective morality or normative consistency to postmodernism. It can justify anything because it does not follow any rational standards itself: it rejects reason. Roger Martin Du Gard captures this sentiment when he writes in Les Thibaults: “Everything has got to be smashed to start with. Our whole damned civilization has got to go, before we can bring any decency into the world.”

On the other hand, Marxism is grounded in a logical mode of thinking, historical materialism, that puts material needs at the forefront of human existence on Earth and explains the consequent structuring of society as shaped by the need to fulfill these historical needs (the modes of production). Without getting too into the details, Karl Marx’s immortal statement that “The history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles” established the basis for conflict theory, which claims that society is in a state of perpetual conflict due to competition for limited resources. Social order is maintained by domination and power, and the wealthy and powerful maintain their supremacy by any means necessary, especially the suppression of the poor and powerless. Marxist dialectics outline specific stages of history which evolve in a progressive manner and culminate in the working-class revolution against the capitalist bourgeoisie, at which point all class is abolished through the removal of private property. A communist society is subsequently established in which the public owns the means of production.

Marx’s genius cannot be denied, both as an economist and a philosopher of modernity. His critiques of capitalism are the most incisive and prescient of anyone in history, and his insights continue to yield value well after his death. However, his political prescriptions, which are not completely divorced from his economic analysis, are fantasies. Hierarchies will always exist in the world, for better or worse. Even if the hypothetical communist society were to arrive and everyone achieved absolute equality temporarily, eventually power would be consolidated by the few all over again. Aside from its abstract speculations, political Marxism has failed tremendously throughout the twentieth century, with literally tens of millions of people perishing in the Soviet Union, Communist China, and other Marxist states along the way. This is what happens when utopian visions meet reality. It is a lesson for the alt-left to think deeper about the all the problems they believe they have a solution for.

These three forces – critical theory, postmodernism, and Marxism (and its related Conflict Theory) – comprise the ideological formula behind extreme identity politics and the new Alt-Left. It is a destructive combination. It is unceasingly skeptical of established knowledge, unapologetically belligerent against those it deems the enemy, and philosophically incoherent as a matter of principle. Under this postmodernist approach, ‘activists’ engaging in identity politicking can justify to themselves statements such as, “You don’t understand my personal reality and lived experience, therefore you can’t tell me anything and everything I do is justified.” I have heard this line of thought countless times. Everything is reduced to being a social construct. Nothing is objectively true, therefore there is no point trying to use rational argumentation. They can use nebulous terms like ‘whiteness’ or ‘white privilege’ to broadly paint anyone who can be identified with white skin under the same brush. One can learn the general gist of these epistemologies in a very short period of time. Why else do university students pick up on it so quickly? Did the equity and anti-oppression workshops suddenly elevate these individuals with transcendent wisdom and supreme moral authority? Is it because we, young people, have been imbued with a unique generational consciousness that makes us more morally upright than any of our ancestors, or do we enjoy occupying the moral high-ground, not having to ever be self-critical and, instead, taking the easy route of externalizing evil to the outside world?

If everything is predetermined by race, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, religion, etc., then why bother debating at all? How can people be accountable or morally at fault if their evils were predetermined? White “allies” can capitulate to all of the demands of postmodern critical theorist activists, and they will still never be good enough. I have witnessed this type of bitterness personally. It is frustrating to see the way in which my white friends both on and off campus do not know how to respond to the hateful rhetoric that paints them as villains and degenerates. When you are in your mother’s womb you do not choose what your arbitrary physical characteristics will be. You should never be condemned for it. Identity politics unconsciously, or perhaps willingly, attempts to erase free will and individual agency in the grand scheme of fighting externalized evils.

Many of these social justice movements started by minorities were about not being judged. Minorities were tired of being unable to conform or fit into societal standards, and sought a judgement-free atmosphere. They tragically fell into the trap of now being the judgement-passers as a matter of policy. Evil in the world is not an issue of race, it is an issue of power, and admittedly one race happens to have the overwhelming majority of power due to the unravelling of history. People in power, not people who have a certain skin colour, should be the target of social and political justice. Alt-left identity politics creates a Manichean worldview that traps its adherents into forgetting that both good and evil exist within everyone. Attempts to explain reality by attaching all the great evils of the world to a specific group of people erases this concrete law of life.

The aim of building utopia on Earth is a dead-end, as this world will never be paradise and there will always, to some extent, be inequality, struggle, and suffering. This is an inextinguishable component in the equation of life on Earth. Modern identity politics, social justice movements, and the alt-left almost always self-identify under a branch of Marxism, communism, or anarchism. Their goal is the removal of all suffering, which they view as equivalent to dismantling the “white cisgendered hetero-patriarchal system.” Their goal is unattainable, as hierarchy will, no matter what, always exist to a degree. This does not justify oppression or injustice; it is simply stating a fact. It is better to work around such parameters and produce the most egalitarian society that is possible, as opposed to naively engaging in utopian thinking.

Self-Reflection as the Highest Virtue

What exactly have young people such as ourselves done to become angels? Did we go through purgatory while in the womb, emerging as infallible saints that must make moralizing judgements about everything and everyone, never having the maturity to self-reflect and be critical about one’s own role in the grand scheme of injustices? One of the reasons we respect our elders – which is sadly less and less the case nowadays – is because they have lived much longer and by extension have been through more and have greater wisdoms to offer. I am extremely skeptical that undergraduate students have the world figured out the way we believe we do.

There are real white supremacists out there, and what is going on in university campuses has already empowered them greatly. YouTube personalities and internet bloggers who are genuinely racist, bigoted, sexist, Islamophobic, etc., have made livings out of bashing ‘social justice warriors’. They have appropriated the principles of reason and rationality that once characterized the left. The anger of white people tired of being constantly bashed is legitimate, and people who would formerly have been sympathetic to social justice causes have been pushed away. There will be serious long-term consequences for all of this.

Young people have to make a habit of being self-reflective and self-critical, and drop all of the bitterness. The first noble truth of Buddhism is that the world is suffering. It is inevitable. The goal of fighting injustice is to minimize this suffering as much as possible. As cliché as it sounds, along the path it is easy for good intentioned people to become as self-righteous and wicked as the groups/systems/injustices they want to dismantle. This is the tragedy of the Left on university campuses.

“Vice is a monster of so frightful mien

As to be hated needs but to be seen;

Yet seen too oft, familiar with her face,

We first endure, then pity, then embrace.”