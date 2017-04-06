The Black Experiences
There is no singular Black experience. Often, the experiences of Black folks are understood monolithically when our identities diversify our existences. The Underground took the narratives from five different disciplines to further contextualize and pose some answers to the question, “What does it mean to be Black?”. There is no definite answer, and if there is, it would require way more space than what we are afforded, but perhaps we can look to these stories for insight.
Silence and Stigma: Mental Illness in the Black Community
The Black and Queer Blues
Love and Justice
A Case for the Transitional Year Program
Troubling the Cannons
Sharine is in her final year pursuing a major in media studies and a double minor in sociology and political science. She's excited to lead The Underground team this year and is hoping the student body will be ready for some new Underground events. She enjoys writing, reading, listening to music, being an active member of the #BeyHive and binge-watching her favourite shows on Netflix. She's looking forward to gaining new leadeship experience and growing as a writer.
