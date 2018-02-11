The greatest corporations in the world are pumping out new technologies with energy and vigor every day. Augmented and virtual reality, bone conduction headphones, and….Siri on steroids?

The market for smart speakers seems to go from one boom to the next, and with the Amazon Echo and the Google Home finally arriving in Canada last year, we’ve already seen massive demand for smart home technology.

While the Canadian market is a meager $665 million out of the US-led global $24.1 billion market for such devices, around 10 percent of Canadian households currently own smart technology, things like smart speakers, smart thermostats, and smart light bulbs. With current forecasts estimating 22% annual growth in the sector over the next 4 years, this technology looks like it is here to stay.

While, for many, the idea of saying “Good morning” to themselves, only to find the TV on with the latest news with your coffee ready sounds like the future, to others, an omnipresent, always-listening device that also happens to control your lights, laundry, and security system raises questions of privacy, responsibility, and autonomy. The least it can do is leave you with dirty laundry as it reminds you about your job interview.

Furthermore, Google’s neverending list of privacy infractions doesn’t leave a good impression on users for any of its services. While Google Home has only been around for a couple of years, it already has a hefty list of such privacy offenses. One early adopter was shocked to discover on his Google Home’s history that it had been creating thousands of recordings randomly throughout the day. Following that, Google discovered that it wasn’t just a one-time problem on that one device. While Google has rectified those errors, and although both Google and Amazon promise that their respective devices don’t hear anything before their “activation phrases”, we are left to wonder how intrusive these devices can get.

In June last year, an Amazon Echo called the police when a New Mexico man was allegedly beating his girlfriend, and while it transpired that that wasn’t the case, the entire situation has raised the question; “Should it have?” Should the device you trust with your house report you if it thinks there’s abuse in the house? Would it call the police if it thinks that “The Talk” sounds like child abuse?

Many underestimate the potential of artificial intelligence’s ability to distinguish human sounds and emotions and understand them the way we do, but if it eventually realizes it, should we allow this 1984-esque listening device into our homes? Who draws the line between what it should be allowed to do and what it shouldn’t?