2017 was ‘a turbulent and trying year for women.’ It is anticipated that 2018 will be the ‘year of women.’

According to Cambridge Dictionary, gender discrimination occurs when “someone is treated less well because of their sex, usually when a woman is treated less well than a man.” An example of such an act would be employers providing different promotional opportunities to men and women who work at the same level.

Historically, women were under-represented in labour, athletics, and academics. The residual effects of favoritism towards men and unfair treatment of women are the primary causes of gender discrimination. Women are frequently subjected to subtle discrimination by both genders. Qualified women may be denied promotions on the basis of looks or age– surface features that have little to do with their ability to sufficiently fulfill the duties of the job.

According to a new survey from Pew Research, 42 percent of women say that they have experienced some sort of gender-based discrimination at work, and while more than one-third of the men and women polled said that sexual harassment was a problem in their workplace, women were three times more likely than men to say that they had personally experienced harassment. At UTSC, more than 50 per cent of women in male-dominated programs drop out after their first year, even if they do better than their male classmates, because of the hegemonic masculine culture of the field itself.

Women are often seen as less-qualified for jobs in IT because males tend to show superiority in such fields. For instance, women in the workplace are usually considered the “mother”,“caretaker”, “cleaner” of the group. The decisions they make are not always considered and are often overlooked by many managers and coworkers. In a story reported by Atlantic’s Liza Mundy, Tracy Chou, a software engineer, described finding a critical flaw in her company’s code. She goes on to say that her finding wasn’t taken seriously until a male colleague backed her up, and after that, her work to fix the bug was constantly scrutinized and second-guessed, even though she had saved the company from a large error.

Gender discrimination has affected society in many ways. In a TED talk, Caroline Paul mentions, “A study involving a playground fire pole… in which researchers saw that little girls were very likely to be warned by both their parents about the fire pole’s risk, and if the little girls still wanted to play on the fire pole, a parent was very likely to assist her. But the little boys? They were encouraged to play on the fire pole despite any trepidations that they might have, and often, the parents offered them guidance on how to use it on their own. So, what message does this send to both boys and girls? Well, that girls are fragile and more in need of help and that boys can and should master difficult tasks by themselves. It says that girls should be fearful, and boys should be gutsy.” We unconsciously hold back our girls because they’re delicate and will break under pressure. On the contrary, Reshma Saujani mentions that when girls are encouraged and cheered on, they “build incredible things … For instance, two female high school students built a game called ‘Tampon Run’– yes, ‘Tampon Run’ – to fight against the menstruation taboo and sexism in gaming.”

A report by the Center for Talent Innovation found that when women drop out of tech, it’s usually not for family reasons, nor do they drop out because they dislike the work. On the contrary, they enjoy it and, in many cases, take new jobs in sectors where they can use their technical skills. The report concludes that “workplace conditions, a lack of access to key creative roles, and a sense of feeling stalled in one’s career” are the main reasons women leave. “Undermining behavior from managers” is a major factor.

At UTSC, groups like AMACSS and WiCSM strive to create programs and activities specifically for women that allow them to present ideas in a place where they will be heard. For instance, AMACSS organizes the ‘Women in Code Summit’ at ‘Hack The Valley’–UTSC’s hackathon– through which female students get to interact with female engineers at companies like Microsoft and LoyaltyOne. Female students get to build their networks, providing them with a voice and a platform through which they thrive and flourish along with their male peers.

Claudia Goldin, a Harvard economist, says that tech would seem to be an attractive field for women, since many companies that promise the same advantages – flexibility and reasonable hours –have drawn women in droves to other professions that were once nearly all male. The big tech companies offer family-friendly perks like generously paid parental leave. New moms at Google, for instance, get 22 paid weeks. “These should be the best jobs for people who want predictability and flexibility,” Goldin says.

Meg Whitman, the CEO of HP, inspires many women by saying, “Run to the fire; don’t hide from it.” As gloomy this article may be for some (I’ll be honest, it was draining for this writer), it does bring out some truth. As daunting as the truth seems, don’t let it hold you back from aiming for the stars. This is what we fight for: equality and fairness. As Beyoncé says, “Power’s not given to you. You have to take it.”