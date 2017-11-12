Approximately 12,000 Ontario college instructors belonging to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) are on strike after negotiations failed to produce a deal. This has led to doors closing across 24 college institutions in Ontario, affecting over 230,000 full time students. In 2008, the OPSEU switched representation from a council whose members were appointed by the minister of education to the College Employer Council (CEC). Since then, conflicts concerning numerous issues have arisen.

The primary demands of the OPSEU center around part time employment, job security, and academic decisions for all faculty. OPSEU would like to see a decrease in the number of part-time instructors, with approximately 70 per cent of current faculty consisting of part-time staff. In the last decade, part-time positions have increased by roughly 40 per cent while full-time positions have increased by only 20 per cent. Additionally, the OPSEU is interested in seeing an increase in job security, without the need for older, more qualified staff to fear being replaced by younger staff. It also believes academic decisions should be made by faculty, administrators, and students, as compared to only administration.

JP Hornick, chair of the union’s bargaining team points out “when you have a system where almost somewhere around three-out-of-four faculty are working on contract every four months, they have to concentrate on whether or not they have a job rather than concentrating on the classroom alone and working with students.”

Although the concerns of the union may be justified, the CEC counters that meeting the union’s demands would translate to an added $250 million cost for running the college institutions.

Though these are valid concerns for both parties, there is another party that is unfortunately dealing with the repercussions of the situation- the students.

Students across Ontario have even begun a petition demanding fee refunds of $40 per day. The government has responded to the demands, stating that they are hopeful for a short strike that will minimize the loss of class time, and fee refunds will, therefore, not be necessary.

In the meantime, one can only hope for a rapid resolution that will meet the demands of all parties involved.