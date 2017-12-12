DEK: In part 3, we see Vancouver-based folk-rock band ‘Jasper Sloan Yip’ explore the theme of day and night on their beautiful third album “Post Meridiem.”

All throughout high school, Jasper Sloan Yip crafted and wrote songs. He was inspired to learn how to play an instrument by the kids at his summer camp. Music was all Yip wanted to do for years, but aside from a few friends and a handful of family members, it was a private affair. One night in Amsterdam, following two years of college and a year abroad, Yip decided he wanted to record more music, play more shows, and take music more seriously: we’re grateful that he did.

Jasper Sloan Yip is the award-winning songwriter at the head of the eponymous folk-rock group from Vancouver. A self-taught-musician and one of the West Coast’s fastest-rising independent stars, Yip released his third album “Post Meridiem” this past October. Much like the season the album was released in, Post Meridiem is cool, calming, and beautiful. Consisting of introspective lyrics, melodic, cinematic compositions as well as Yip’s signature fusion of rock, pop, and folk elements, the album was entirely written and composed by Yip.

When Yip began writing songs for his new album, he knew he wanted to create something with a cohesive theme, but he wasn’t sure what he wanted it to be. After putting a couple of songs together, he noticed that there was a distinctly “domestic” feel to the songs, and described them as “an intimate series of vignettes.” The songs on Post Meridiem follow the passage of the sun as day becomes night. According to Yip, “It was really unconscious to me until it made itself clear to me then I started searching for it.” The consistency of the theme makes the album easy to listen to, as the songs flow seamlessly into one another. This is especially true for the first six tracks on the album. The opening track “(…)” is a soothing instrumental number that brings to mind images of nature as well as images of the beginning or ending of the day. It sets the tone for the album with gentle vibes, multiple instruments, and gradually intensifying sound.

Although most of the songs are mellow and downtempo, they don’t come off as somber by any stretch. Yip admitted that he was “(not in) a happy time in [his] life” when he put the album together, having just come out of a period of musical stagnation while simultaneously preparing to be married, which he described as exciting and scary. The ups and downs of Yip’s life at the time are reflected on the tracks, which makes them relatable. Yip believes that connecting with people over similar feelings and experiences is what music is all about: “My hope is that people listen to the music and think about it, and for one reason or another, feel more connected to other people. That’s what’s so powerful about art; someone you never met, or never will meet, can make something that feels familiar to you and makes processing the world easier.”

Standout tracks: “Stranger”, “Put Up Your Hair”