From fighting as Wolverine in X-Men movies to singing in musicals, Hugh Jackman impresses audiences yet again with his many talents, particularly in his movie ‘The Greatest Showman’, a remake of ‘The Mighty Barnum (1934)’. Hugh Jackman, with the help of former High School Musical star, Zac Efron, brings an amusing atmosphere to this film in the sense of creative dance numbers and brilliant vocals.

In this film, Hugh plays the character of P.T. Barnum, former American showman, who–arguably– founded show business with the Barnum & Bailey Circus. However, this film is not comprised of circus acts or magical performances, but rather singing, dancing, and a lot of different outfits. Don’t to be fooled, as the music performances in the movie are not portrayed with a 19th-century music vibe, but with more modern tunes like hip-hop, ballads, and pop.

The film explores large parts of Barnum’s extraordinary life. In spite of the simplicity of the story, “The Greatest Showman” remains a gleeful and heartwarming film with terrific dance numbers and soundtracks that make it difficult for viewers to not attempt to sing the songs from the film.