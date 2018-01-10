Super Smash Bros. Melee (2001) for the Nintendo GameCube is a game that stands out among the myriad of conventional two-dimensional fighting games. Its unique mechanics, varied roster, and deep gameplay allow for seemingly infinite possibilities, some of which are still being discovered 16 years after its release. While it makes a great party game, its real allure is in its thriving competitive scene, which is stronger than ever; in fact, it has its very own club dedicated to it (and other Smash Bros. games) right here at UTSC. Just this last semester, the UTSC Smash Club used the Glicko rating system for the first time to form a power-ranking of all its Melee players. In this piece, the top ten will be analyzed in terms of their playstyle, notable wins/losses, and predicted future accomplishments.

Jerome Naval (Tsugay): Starting off our list is, naturally, a Fox/Falco dual main. First impressions can be deceiving though, as Jerome has at some point mained what feels like every other character in the game. He’s specialized in Luigi, Samus, and even Sheik for a brief period of time, somehow showing prowess with each of them. Call it an identity crisis if you want, but he seems to make it work, being arguably the best Samus main at the club in his time. That ability has clearly carried over to his space animals, allowing him to take notable sets off of fellow list-makers Samus Kriss (#11) and Julian (#7). His high-risk-high-reward style of play even netted him the win at the Toronto Stock Exchange 3 amateur bracket, where he had to outplay Julian not once, but twice. Looking forward, it will be interesting to see how Jerome’s spacies are refined, and how many new names he can take under his belt (assuming he doesn’t switch again). Edward San Jose (Teddy): Commonly referred to as “the Leffen Slayer” for having accumulated (almost) 100% of damage on the 6th best player worldwide across two games, this first-year quickly made a name for himself at the UTSC Smash Club. His Sheik’s intricate needle play and unorthodox combo game earned him winning records over many good players, including an excellent 4-0 record against Bilal (#8). He also isn’t afraid of resorting to chaingrabs when he needs it, which, despite probably landing him on Santa’s naughty list, helped him nab 3rd place at Toronto Stock Exchange 3 and 2nd place at Trash Talk 6. Edward’s potential to continue climbing up the ranks is undeniable, but to do so, he’ll have to come up with a new strategy against Julian (#7), who has managed to beat him every time they’ve met in tournament this last semester. Still, this is a very strong start, and underestimating his Sheik is a mistake no one should ever make. Leffens beware. Bilal Khan (Globinguy): Don’t do drugs kids. More importantly, don’t ever switch your main, even if he’s a filthy low tier character like Ganondorf. That’s the lesson we can all learn from the example of this stomp-happy second-year. Through all the chaingrabs and needle gimps, Bilal persevered, and for reasons known only to himself, refused to make the obvious switch to Captain Falcon despite the peer pressure. He’s had some great results to show for it, with winning records over Julian (#7), Ralph (#6) and Mirza (#5), as well as an impressive second place finish at Trash Talk 7, where he dropped sets only to Josh (#4). These successes came in no small part thanks to his devastating punishes and knack for reading his opponent’s bad rolls. Coming into 2018, he’ll definitely be looking to finally conquer Edward, who, as mentioned above, has proven himself to be Bilal’s most persistent demon. For now though, Bilal can rest easy with his 8th place ranking and his title of ‘Champion of the Low Tiers.’ Aside from all this, he’s also probably the friendliest guy on campus, which is always a plus. Julian Speedie (Speedie): The self-proclaimed “villain of the Smash Club,” Julian sits comfortably at the border between the top players of the club and the rest of us lowly scrubs. Despite only recently switching to the claw grip, his game knowledge and aggressive style helped him maintain a solid performance throughout the semester, all while acting as TO (tournament organizer) for many of the events. Though his Fox’s neutral game may seem to be exclusively comprised of jump cancelled up smashes and unearned taunts, numbers don’t lie, and his numbers are substantial. He currently holds a dominant 4-0 record against Edward’s Sheik (#9) and was able to clutch out the 1st place spot at Trash Talk 6 over both Edward and Andrew (#16). In the coming semester, Julian will want to solidify his ranking by breaking his even record with Jerome (#10), reversing his close but losing record to Bilal (#8), and neutralizing his losing record to Mirza (#5). None of this is outside of his reach though, and you should expect to see him grinding his Fox’s technique and money matching everyone in sight this winter semester. Bring your wallet; you’ll need it. Ralph Sallan (Dralphagon): Yet another first year who quickly climbed the ranks, Ralph first started drawing attention when he showed off his stylish Marth at UTSC’s Clubs Week. His performance didn’t simmer down from there though; he went on shortly thereafter to pull off the biggest upset of the semester at his debut UTSC event, Trash Talk, where he took a set off of Isaiah (#3). He ended up seizing a very respectable 4th place at the event, which is remarkable considering that all of the players on this list were present with the exception of two. Since then, classes and other responsibilities kept Ralph from attending as many events as we hoped, but he still managed to make his mark whenever he could. He finished off the fall semester with an even record against Isaiah and a winning record over Mirza (#5), which is no small feat. Assuming he’ll be able to attend more events in the winter semester, Ralph should be focusing his efforts on both Bilal (#8) and Josh (#3), both of whom he’s been unable to take a set off of thus far. Expect great things though; no matter what, Ralph always seems just one crazy reverse dolphin slash punish away from victory. Mirza Abu Bakr Baig (DeZy/Gates): Few people manage to actively embody their mains quite like Mirza. Nowhere is that made more evident than in his recent alleged switch from Falco to Fox, which was accompanied not only by a change in his tag but even (supposedly) a change in his persona. Regardless, it’s clear that he’s not ditching Falco for lack of success; on the contrary, his Falco has been, in every sense of the phrase, on fire. His hyper-aggressive style and often overwhelming neutral game have secured for him several great wins, finally earning him the coveted top five ranking. He has an admirable winning record against both Edward (#9) and Julian (#7), the latter of whom Mirza is 4-1 against. That being said, he does have some notable losing records as well, albeit not quite as drastic. He finished the past semester unable to win a set over Isaiah’s Falco (#3) at a record of 0-2, though this is hardly terrible. On the other hand, his 2-3 and 0-2 records against Bilal (#8) and Ralph (#6) respectively do stand out, though they could partially be the result of less than frequent tournament attendance. Nevertheless, it will be very interesting to see how if at all Mirza’s performance will change over the months to come, especially if he returns as a full-fledged 20XX Fox main convert. Josh Isen (Zen): His tag may be Zen, but don’t be fooled; Josh’s Fox can be a torrent of aggression when it’s on the hunt. His technical ability is an impressive spectacle, with bold ledgedashes and smart out of shield options being a staple of his gameplay. From time to time, he even incorporates multishines effectively, but he’s no mindless player; he excels at observing his opponent’s habits and countering them on the spot. It’s these skills that earned him the astounding undefeated head-to-head records he had last semester against Edward (#9), Bilal (#8), and Ralph (#6), against whom he collectively won a total of eight sets. He also managed to win Trash Talk 7 over Bilal, Ralph, Mirza (#5) and Julian (#7) without dropping a single set. Unfortunately, Josh found himself unable to take any sets off of either Jonah (#2) or Jon (#1), which, given their skill, is nothing to lose sleep over. Watching Josh’s Fox is something that’s never dull and seeing how it progresses in the near future will no doubt be interesting. After all, this is the guy that makes Fox’s forward air look like a good move. That alone is pretty impressive. Isaiah Reimer (IR): With Mirza switching off of Falco and Jerome being susceptible to switching at any moment, anti-floaty activist and Falco main extraordinaire Isaiah is potentially the UTSC Smash Club’s final hope for proper avian representation. His varied style and analytical mind make for a lethal combination, and it shows in his results. Despite his disappointing loss in September to Ralph (#6) at Trash Talk, Isaiah had dominating performances throughout the semester against Edward (#9), Bilal (#8), Julian (#7) and Mirza (#5), winning all of the 11 sets he fought against them collectively with his Falco. He went on to even up the score with Ralph at Toronto Stock Exchange 4, and even took a set off of Jonah (#2) at Trash Talk 2, where he purposely threw his first winners set by playing Pichu so he could “go on a sick losers run.” He did, and he won Trash Talk 3 the very next week. It’s this dominance that makes Isaiah UTSC’s undisputed ‘peak beak’ and an inspiration to the multitude of aspiring beaks below him. Jonah Martinez Gracey (Savage): Placing just short of the number one spot is Jonah, who, with very few exceptions, breezed through most of his sets with seeming ease, often without dropping a single game. He does this in part through his expert platform use, weaving in and out of them both for offensive and defensive purposes. His read heavy play style is both efficient and deadly, leaving very few opportunities for exploitation. Since September, Jonah won both Trash Talk 5 and Toronto Stock Exchange 3, dropping only one game between the two tournaments. You read that right: not one set, one game… Insane. Aside from certain Southern Ontario power ranked visitors, Jonah has had only one real tournament demon that has stumped him this semester, and he’s none other than our next and final entry on this list. Try to contain your shock. Jonathan Yu (Jon): You could say Jon has had a pretty good fall semester here at the UTSC Smash Club. His Fox has won a staggering number of tournaments since September, including Trash Talk, Trash Talk 4.5, Trash Talk 8 and Toronto Stock Exchange 2, all without dropping a single set. In fact, he had an undefeated record last semester against every single member of the UTSC smash club, including a whopping 8-0 record against Jonah (#2). Of course, this record was only made possible by their frequent clashes in grand finals, but it is impressive nonetheless. Jon’s unparalleled ground game is complemented by his devastating punishes and his surgical edgeguards, proving to be practically unbeatable within the club. In the scarce incidents in which he was defeated, it was exclusively by phenomenal visiting players such as Liquid, Jamrun and Monib, all three of whom are ranked within the top 15 Southern Ontario Melee Power Rankings. All in all, Jon’s dominance last semester is all but indisputable, and he’s the guy to beat if you plan on climbing to the top.

On that note, if you’re interested in some friendly competition with great people, the Smash Club is always looking for new members. Whether you’re a top player or you don’t know what a GameCube is, you’re always welcome. Melee is a great game that’s easy to learn, difficult to master, but always fun to play, especially with friends. If Melee just isn’t your thing, we have a great Smash 4 scene as well: we won’t judge. See you there!