As the summer months fade into colder days, with school starting once more, it’s no wonder so many people dread the early months of fall. However, amidst the sorrow of replacing campfires, beaches, and Netflix with textbooks, readings, and lectures, there is still one thing to look forward to; specifically, the impending day of October 31st, and all the festivities that precede it.

There are very few people who would fervently find reasons to dislike Halloween, yet for many, Halloween is a fun predecessor for the holiday seasons. With the candy, costumes, and celebrations, Halloween deserves more than simply lingering in the shadow of other holidays.

Halloween is the one holiday we can all count on to feature decorations that aren’t sentimental or overly expensive. String up a few cobwebs, carve a pumpkin, and you’re good to go–bonus: you’ll still have money in your bank account!

“There are also no expectations in Halloween in terms of giving and receiving gifts or cards like other holidays,” says Alana Omar, a first-year psychology student. “A small handful of candy is more than enough.”

Speaking of candy and chocolate, putting on holiday weight has become a large source of societal distress across the globe as the winter holidays approach, but with Halloween, no one worries about eating a few extra treats because there simply isn’t any anxiety attached to indulging on this night.

If you’re more of a homebody, Halloween is the one holiday where there is no pressure to be at a certain place, act a certain way, or spend your money on something specific. On the other hand, Halloween can also be the perfect justification to party hard if that’s more your style.

On a more serious note, Halloween presents us with a reminder of the sentiments of confidence that were once easy to come by. There is no other night when parents are comfortable sending their kids through the streets to receive candy from strangers. Halloween is about trusting people we don’t know well, whether we are knocking on doors or answering them.

Halloween also gives everyone equal opportunity to dress however they want because there are no rules or norms that ought to be followed. There is no pressure to look nice and wear an uncomfortable dress or suit for a family dinner: there’s only the excitement of having an entire world of choices at your fingertips.

Finally, and possibly the best part of Halloween, is the fact that there is no pressure about the holiday itself. Of course, every holiday has its fair share of enjoyable moments, but there is no end to the worry and stress that are tied to some.

With Halloween, no one needs to worry about being lonely or feeling out of place because in a holiday where the streets are filled with every get-up imaginable, and public candy noshing in bulk is not only acceptable but encouraged, there are simply no rules for how to have a good time.